Joseph “Joey” Harold Wilson Jr., age 56 of Horse Cave, went to be with our Heavenly Father on June 6th, 2020. He was born on March 20th, 1964 to Joseph Harold Wilson Sr. and Barbara Hines Wilson of Caneyville. He graduated from Grayson County High School in 1983 where he excelled in football, specifically his senior year as the team captain, voted MVP, a 2x All-State player, and named the All Rough River Conference Player. He went on to play at Tennessee Military Institute and eventually transferred to Western Kentucky University. He lived a Christian lifestyle and was a member of Zion Baptist Church. Joey was an avid deer hunter, a loyal Louisville Cardinals fan, and most importantly, a family man.

He began working for Clark Beverage Group in Oakland as a route driver on April 17th, 1989 with goals of working his way to the top. 31 years later, perseverance and consistent hard-work found him as the Chief Operating Officer. He is described by his coworkers and friends as an influential man, a great boss, and well known for his genuine compassion for others. But above all, he is known for his immeasurable love for his wife and children. He was considered Superman to his daughters and the soulmate to his wife. Joey married his wife, Dane Petett, on August 10, 1991 and spent the next 29 years of his life married to his best friend.

Including his parents, Joey is survived by his wife and soulmate, Dane (Petett) Wilson; three daughters, Lexee Wilson of Smiths Grove, Kylee Wilson of Horse Cave, Ali Estevez (Eric) of Tampa, Florida; and three grandchildren, Eliana, Ava, and Eric Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. CST in the back yard of his home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 (Weather Permitting) under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visistation will be from 2-8 p.m. CST Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until 12:15 a.m. CST.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Joey Wilson Memorial Scholarship Fund, the American Heart Association Bowling Green Location (1106 Lovers Lane Ste A1, Bowling Green, KY 42103), or the Skin Cancer Foundation (205 Lexington Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, NY)

