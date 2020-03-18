0 Shares

Joseph [Joey] Strode, 54, of the Persimmon Community of Monroe County, passed

away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his residence. Born May 20, 1965 in Monticello, IN he

was a son of the late Leon and Jo Anne Jameson Strode.

Survivors include one brother, John Edward (Aye) Strode, Ann Arbor, MI; one niece

Mary Ann Grider; and caregiver, Pat Wilson.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, include one sister, Lee Ann Strode Grider,

brother in law Ralph Grider Jr and one uncle, Paul McDonald.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020, 3:00-6:00 P.M. A private grave side

service will be held later at Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

