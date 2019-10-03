0 Shares

Joseph Larry Davidson, age 80, of Cave City, departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on September 7, 1939 the late Joseph Francis Davidson and Georgie Allen Davidson. He was married for 62 years to Frances Turner Davidson, who survives.

Larry was a Cave City councilman, retired from Sorensen and was the owner of Davidson Auto Repair. He was a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ; a Kentucky Colonel and was inducted into the Trapshooting Hall of Fame.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory, two daughters, Teresa Lynn Jones (Carlos) of Glasgow and Benita Gail Davidson of Cave City; two granddaughters, Melissa Lynn Garrett (Travis) of Eighty Eight and Sylvia Lake of Cave City; soon to be great grandchild and one brother, Donnie Davidson (Emma) of Cave City. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Mickey Nelson Davidson.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

VISITATION

4:00 pm– 8:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019

9:00 am– 11:00 am, Saturday. October 5, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel