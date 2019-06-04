0 Shares

Joseph Short 54 of Scottsville, KY died Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence. Born in Glasgow,, Ky he was the son of the late Charles Madison and Shirley Joyce Handy Short. Mr. Short was a former employee of Cannon Automotive in Bowling Green.

He is survived by two sisters, Betty Short of Scottsville and Charlene Reece (Danny) of Glasgow; one brother, Charles Short, Jr ( Lorie) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled for Joseph Short at this time as cremation was chosen by the family.. A. F Crow and Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.