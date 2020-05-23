0 Shares

Joseph Thomas “Joey” Chaney, age 63 of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Hart County and member at Immanuel Ministries Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and provider. He began his work career with his father at Chaney Paving and progressed to a heavy equipment operator with the Mammoth Cave National Park. He was a classic car enthusiast and loved car shows.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe A. Chaney and Myriam Evelyn Chaney.

He is survived by is wife of 39 years, Cynthia Chaney; one daughter, Faith Anne Chaney Swift (Jamie); one son, Joseph Chaney (Kati); five grandchildren, Lillian Love Moran, Audrey Anne Chaney, Everly Boston Swift, Jude Thomas Chaney, and Mikenna Jo Swift; one sister, Marcia Witherspoon (D.J.); one brother, Todd Chaney (Debbie); several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Immanuel Ministries Church in LeGrande with burial to follow in the Whickerville Cemetery.

Vistation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Immanuel Ministries Church and again on Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.

