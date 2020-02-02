0 Shares

Josephine Houchens, age 78, of Glasgow, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Glasgow, KY on October 18, 1941 to the late Elam England and the late Eva Mae (Jones) England. She was a secretary for Houchens Trucking.



She is survived by one niece, Bonnie Riley, Glasgow; one brother in law, Stanley Houchens, Glasgow; several other nieces and nephews also survive.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Houchens; one sister, Lillie Mae Rice; three brothers, Wendell, Rondall and Charles Davis.



Funeral services for Josephine Houchens will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, 9:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home.

Related