0 Shares

Josephine “Jo” Sherrod Bryant, 83 of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care Center in Scottsville, KY.She was born May 12, 1935 in Thomas County, GA to the late Leon Sherrod and Inez Key Sherrod. She was united in marriage to Hal Bryant on October 6, 1956 in Scottsville, KY. She was employed with Dollar General Corporation where she retired.

She was a member of Scottsville First United Methodist Church, Scottsville Woman’s Club, Scottsville Garden Club, and Allen County Republican Women’s Club. She is survived by one Son Bart Bryant and wife Lisa of Scottsville, KY.Two grandchildren; Kyle Bryant of Bowling Green, KY and Kane Bryant of Tokyo, Japan; Three great – grandchildren; Kenna Bryant of Adolphus, KY, Coner Bryant and Hallie Bryant both of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral service will be held Thursday May 2, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00 PM Wednesday May 1, 2019, and after 7:30AM Thursday, May 2, 2019 until time of funeral service at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.