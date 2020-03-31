0 Shares

Joshua Dale Sloan, age 50, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. The son of the late Mortimer Sloan and the late Deloris (Owens) Sloan, he was born in Chattanooga, TN on December 23, 1969. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Melanie Sloan; one son, Nicholas Sloan, Glasgow; two daughters, Courtney Marie Sloan and Emma Jean Sloan, both of Glasgow; six siblings also survive.

The family has chosen cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

