Josie Irene Sanders Taylor passed away on Thursday morning, December 26th at the Southern Kentucky Hospice House. She was born on August 30, 1935 in the Nolin community of Edmonson County Kentucky.

She was the eighth child of the late Rev. Charles and Mellie Sanders. Josie was preceded in death by her husband, David Gordon Taylor, who she married on October 4, 1952. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Mark David Baker; two sisters, Christine Gipson (the late Verdie) and Delta Marie; three brothers Clarence (the late Sally), Japath and Duel (the late Nadine).

Josie was a member of the Union Light Baptist Church for over fifty years. She was a member of the Cub Run Homemakers Club and enjoyed community activities. Mrs. Taylor loved the farm where she lived for 63 years and was an avid gardener. She worked at Cub Run Elementary School for 29 years where she loved to slip away from the office to read to students in the library and classrooms. Known as Ms. Josie to children, parents and faculty, she served as school secretary, mentor, counselor and more for close to one thousand elementary students and many educators. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by one son, Roger Taylor; two daughters, Janice Walters (Ken) and Sandra Baker (John) Six grandchildren, Valerie Potts (Mike), Brian Taylor, Jennifer Thurmond (Steve), Nathan Walters (Charlene), Isaac Baker and Luke Baker; five great grandchildren, Josh Ferguson, Ben Ferguson, Quinn Thurmond, Emma Walters and Arlie Thurmond; eight siblings, Cora Turner (the late Carl), Daphna Wells Sanders (the late Clarence), Oda Sanders (Rosa Lee), Barbara Watt (Billy), Billy Sanders (Barbara), Betty Childress (Mike, the late John Paul), Cleo Brown (Bill); and 29 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Josie Taylor will be 1 pm Monday, December 30th at the Sego Funeral Home in Munfordville. Interment will be in the Union Light Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 pm and Monday from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Sego Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cub Run Elementary School Library, 170 E. Gap Hill Rd., Cub Run, KY 42729.

