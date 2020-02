0 Shares

Joy May Reimund, age 79 of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a native of Louisville and worked in retail management. She was the daughter of the late Trenton Coates and Madell Skaggs Coates.

Cremation has been chosen by the family, services will be private. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

