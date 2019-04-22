0 Shares

Joyce Corrine Wisdom Jones, age 77 of the Flippin area died Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Florida. Born March 15, 1942 in Tompkinsville, Ky she was a daughter of the late Charles Edward and Berdie Matthews Wisdom. She was a farm worker and is of the Christian faith.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Clifton Jones, four daughters Teresa (Jeff) Dixon, Freda (John) Summers, Connie Abbs and Carolyn Warren all of Florida, three sons Stevie Jones, Chris (Missy) Jones of Florida and Joe (fiancé Laura Bryant) Jones of Tompkinsville, Sixteen grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by two sisters Jean Smith of Ft. Run and Charlesann (Sam) Beck of Tompkinsville, three brothers Clarence Wisdom of Woodburn, Ky., Harold Wisdom of Tompkinsville and Darrell (Joyce) Wisdom of Bowling Green.

In addition to parents, she was preceeded in death by one infant daughter, two daughters in laws Missy and Tammy Jones, two sisters Ina Rigney and Hazel Whitlow.

Funeral services will be Saturday April 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the McMurtrey Funeral Home with Jeff Dixon officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday April 26, 2019 2:00 – 8:00PM and on Saturday April 27 after 8:00 till time of services at 2:00.