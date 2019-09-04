Joyce Elaine Hill, 76 formerly of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday morning at the Medical Center at Caverna.
She was born in Lavonia, IN and raised in Bonnieville. Joyce was the daughter of the late Wiley Srygler, Jr. and Alpha Jane Gumm Srygler. She was preceded in death by a son Denzel Stutts
She is survived by her husband Garland Hill
Four sons-Anthony Sullivan & wife Renita, Christopher Stutts, Dean Stutts & wife Shannon and Ray Hill & wife Angel of all of Florida
Three daughters-Pam Simard & hus. Paul of Florida
Kitty Martin & hus. Jon of Alabama
Gloria Minton & hus. Robert of Horse Cave
23 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great-grandchildren also survive
A memorial service for Joyce Elaine Hill will be 12noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bonnieville. The family will be at the church at 10am Saturday to visit with friends and acquaintances of Joyce Elaine Hill. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the services.
