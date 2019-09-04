0 Shares

Joyce Elaine Hill, 76 formerly of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday morning at the Medical Center at Caverna.

She was born in Lavonia, IN and raised in Bonnieville. Joyce was the daughter of the late Wiley Srygler, Jr. and Alpha Jane Gumm Srygler. She was preceded in death by a son Denzel Stutts

She is survived by her husband Garland Hill

Four sons-Anthony Sullivan & wife Renita, Christopher Stutts, Dean Stutts & wife Shannon and Ray Hill & wife Angel of all of Florida

Three daughters-Pam Simard & hus. Paul of Florida

Kitty Martin & hus. Jon of Alabama

Gloria Minton & hus. Robert of Horse Cave

23 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great-grandchildren also survive

A memorial service for Joyce Elaine Hill will be 12noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bonnieville. The family will be at the church at 10am Saturday to visit with friends and acquaintances of Joyce Elaine Hill. Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the services.