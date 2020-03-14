0 Shares

Joyce Faye Gibbons, 67, Cave City, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born October 04, 1952 in Cave City to the late Ray and Dorothy Long Gossett. She was owner and manager of Gibbons Heating and Cooling, written and published several books and was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Gibbons, Cave City; three sons, Jimmy Pedigo (Leslie) and Jordan Slagle, both of Glasgow, Chris Gibbons, Horse Cave; two daughters, Jennifer London, Cave City, Joni Hawkins (Ryan), Campbellsville; two brothers, Ricky Gossett and Denis Gossett, both of Cave City; a sister, Melissa Hester, Smiths Grove; fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services with Trevor Thomas and Otis Sturgeon officiating will be at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, March 15th at 2 PM with burial in Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation at Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel will be on Saturday, March 14th from 4 to 8 PM. On Sunday visitation will be at the church after 9 AM until time of service.

Related