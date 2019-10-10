0 Shares

Joyce Hester age 77 of Munfordville passed away at 5:40am Thursday, October 10 at her home. Joyce was born to Amos & Flossie Taylor Waddle on December 22, 1941. She was a housewife and a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by one sister Edith Murphy and five brothers Ova, Curtis, Eddie, Everett and Arnold Waddle

Joyce is survived by her husband Freeman

Three sons-Tommy Ray Hester & wife Becky of Munfordville

Rex Wayne Hester & wife Garcita of Munfordville

Phillip Lynn Hester of Boston, KY

Three grandchildren-Amanda Shirley & hus. Adam of Horse Cave

Tyler Hester of Cincinnati, OH and Freeman Dale Hester of Boston

One great-granddaughter-Lydia Shirley of Horse Cave

One brother-Noble Waddle of Brandenburg

Funeral services for Joyce Hester will be 3pm Saturday, Oct. 12 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Junior Shirley & Bro. Jack Srygler officiating. Burial will be in the Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1-8pm and after 9am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.