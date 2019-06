0 Shares

Joyce Jean Johnson, 73 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday, June 4 at The Medical Center at Caverna.

Joyce was a former hairdresser. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl & Gladys Jaggers.

She is survived by two sons: Troy Trulock of Munfordville and Todd Trulock of Jacksonville, FL

No services are scheduled. Burial of the cremains will be in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.