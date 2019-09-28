0 Shares

Joyce Jolene Woosley Harrison, 88 passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 26 at the Hospice House.

She was a daughter of the late Alton Burks Woosley and Edna Tomes Woosley. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Jackson Harrison and two brothers, Sheridan and Alben Woosley, and brother-in-law, Ray young. Joyce was a homemaker, a teacher and formerly employed by Western Kentucky University. She was a founding member of Cave Mill General Baptist Church.

Her survivors are two sons, Daniel Burks Harrison and William Anthony Harrison (Vickie); three grandchildren, William Andrew Harrison, Nathan Jackson Harrison (Dara) and Stephen Craig Gore; one great granddaughter, Dylan Shea Harrison; one sister, Janice Young; one brother, Terrell Woosley (Mary Ann); two sisters-in-law, Myra Woosley and Lily Woosley; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mt Pleasant Cemetery in Edmonson County. Visitation 3-8p.m. Monday at the funeral home.