Joyce Kay Richardson Skaggs, 59, Glasgow, passed away suddenly Friday, October 11, 2019, at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A Barren County native, she was a daughter of the late Harry R. Richardson and Eugenia Crenshaw Richardson.

Joyce was a 1979 graduate of Barren County High School and a former Pharmacy Tech at MedCare Pharmacy. She was an avid UK fan and attended the River Lake Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Anna Fudge and her husband Tommy of Glasgow; three sisters: Janice Nadile and husband Ronnie, Carolyn Brooks and husband Dana, and her twin sister Doris Richardson; two brothers: Bobby Adair Richardson and wife Wendy, and Jeff Richardson; several nieces and nephews; and her granddogs Shelby and Minnie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Tommy Richardson, Jimmy Richardson, and Larry W. Richardson.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm at the funeral home.