Joyce Landrum Pace (Updated)

Joyce Landrum Pace 91, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at her home. Born in Springfield, IL she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Lou Emma Landrum. Mrs. Pace was a member of the Glasgow Bible Church. She was employed by the Kentucky Pants Co. for several years before returning home to be a homemaker and take care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook, crochet and cross-stitch.

Survivors include her husband of 75 years, Floyd Kenneth Pace; her three daughters, Kenya Sue Frances (Clayton), Bettye Gayle Edmunds (Gary) and Cynda Lou Crimmins (Dennis); 9 grandchildren, Craig Hiser (Tina), Stephanie Garrett (Kenneth), Sammy Edmunds (Lisa), Jonathan Hiser (Lori), Sheryl England (Shannon), Lance Crimmins (Julie), Jeff Hiser (Sarah), Matt Crimmins (Jenny) and Sarah Edmunds; 18 great-grandchildren, Whitney, Kali, Trevor, Derek, Lauren, Desiree, Diana, Riley, Michael, Aiden, Mary, Erin, Jamie, Abigail, Hope, Seth, J.W. and Patrick and 1 great-great-grandchild, Madison Fletcher. Also surviving are her caregivers, Brenda Mesker and Beth Smith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Bernadine Landrum Williams.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 9th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:30pm Thursday.