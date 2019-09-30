0 Shares

Joyce Lynell Elmore Houchens, 91, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a daughter of the late Zera and Rose Smith Elmore. She was retired from Sorensen after 34 years.

She is survived by one son: David Houchens and his wife Phyllis; one daughter Wanda Finn and her husband Buddy; twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; one brother: Bill Elmore and his wife Charito; one sister: Gladys Houchens.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Holly Thomas Houchens; two sons: Jerry Lee Houchens and Charles Thomas Houchens, Sr.; two brothers: James Elmore and Lloyd Adams; one sister: Frances Sizemore.

Funeral will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.