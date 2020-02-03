0 Shares

Joyce Meredith, age 86 of Horse Cave, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Horse Cave Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by one son, David “Red” Meredith; her parents, Robert Bennett and Martha Lois Hay Bennett; three sisters, Loyce Kessler, Jeanette Garmon and Alva Jo Grimes; one brother, Bobby Bennett; her former husband, Byron Meredith.

She is survived by two sons, Steven Meredith and Scott Meredith, of Horse Cave; six grandchildren, Scott Martin, Stephanie Meredith, Pamela Meredith Thompson, Braxton Meredith, Andrea Meredith, and Scotty Meredith; three great-grandchildren, Emma Hacker, Ava Thompson, and Abigale Martin; one brother, Johnny Bennett (Beverly) of Hardyville; one sister, Dana Ruth Reagan of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Winn Funeral Home from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

