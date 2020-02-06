0 Shares

Joyce Netherton, age 75 of Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at TJ Samson Community Hospital. The daughter of the late Allie Pitcock and the late Lexie (Turner) Pitcock, she as born in Tompkinsville on September 22, 1944. She was a homemaker and the wife of the late Paul Wayne Netherton. Joyce loved going to garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Piper (James), Knob Lick and Angie Shirley (Robert), Glasgow; one son, Paul David Netherton (Linda), Glasgow; one sister, Floria Carolyn Crowe, Tompkinsville; two brothers, James Darrell Pitcock, Tompkinsville and Teddy Ray Pitcock, Mount Herman; seven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Doyle Netherton and one daughter, Donna Netherton.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 9 at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 10:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Netherton.

Share your message of condolence with the family of Joyce Netherton at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

