Joyce Short Brewer, 71 of Glasgow, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was a native of Barren County and loved crafts. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Brewer; her parents, Connie and Alda Short; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Ritter and Corine Short.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Hatcher; two grandsons, Austin Gross (Jennifer) and Tyler Gross (Candice); one granddaughter, Dakota Soloman; five great grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Tucker, Braylen, and Isabella Gross; three brothers, Raymon, Huston, and David Short.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 and again on Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of service.