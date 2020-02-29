Judge denies injunction sought by ex-school board members

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to undo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s action that reorganized the state school board. U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove on Thursday denied a request for a preliminary injunction. It was sought by several members of the former board that Beshear disbanded on his first day in office in December. The new governor then recreated the board, fulfilling a campaign pledge. Van Tatenhove said that for the ousted members, the action seems “unfair” and a “terrible idea.” He says they might be right, but he says the governor’s actions “are not contrary to federal law.”

