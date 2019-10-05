WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

JUDGE RULES LOUISVILLE KROGER SHOOTER INCOMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of killing two black people at a Kentucky grocery store is not mentally competent to stand trial on state charges, but that could change.

The Courier Journal reports that Judge Annie O’Connell ruled Gregory Bush is incompetent to stand trial on state charges including murder and wanton endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty.

O’Connell said Bush is likely to regain competency. She scheduled a July 24 hearing.

A doctor testified Thursday that Bush likely would be found competent to stand trial in the future. Bush will receive medication at a psychiatric center.

Bush has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in the October shootings of 69-year-old Maurice Stallar and 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones at a Kroger in suburban Louisville.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.