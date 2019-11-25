0 Shares

Judith Ann Young, 76, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Barren County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Glasgow June 21, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Ora Clyde Young and Bertha Smith Young. She was formerly a Bookkeeper for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include one brother, Clyde R. Young and his wife Norma of Glasgow; five nieces and nephews: Jonathan Young and wife Samantha, Todd Young, and Dr. Mark Myers and his wife Debbie all of Glasgow, Stacy Thompson of Marietta, Georgia, and Julie Myers of California.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Myers and her husband Bill.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association or to the Spina Bifida Association.

Related