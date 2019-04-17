WCLU

JUDITH C. PIERCE

Judith C Pierce, 80, Cave City, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Signature Health Care of Hart County.  She was born May 03, 1938 in Wyandotte, Michigan to the late George and Cecilia Manning Haddow.  She was a retired cafeteria worker in the El Paso School System and locally worked at Dart.  She was a member of the Cave City Methodist Church.  Survivors include her children:  Michael Pierce, Cave City, Kevin James Pierce, El Paso, TX, Danny William Pierce, California, Terry Lee Pierce, Houston, TX, Carrie Marion Pierce, El Paso, TX; a sister, Lois Mauk, South Gate, MI; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen.  No visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements by Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City.

