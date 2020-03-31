0 Shares

Judy Ann (Rich) Gearlds, 73, of Shreveport, LA, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Saturday, March 28th in McCordsville, IN.

Judy was born in Tipton, IN on December 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Addie Kate (Marshall) and John Henry Rich.

She was a member of Freedom #2 Missionary Baptist Church. She was baptized in 1958.

She worked at Western Electric for 33 years.

On April 9, 1965, she married Ronnie Gearlds, who precedes her in death.

Judy is survived by a daughter, Martha Ann McQueen, of McCordsville, IN.; a son,Timmy Eugene Rich, of LA; four grandchildren, Michael McQueen (Alisha), Tyler Gearlds, Kristen Gearlds, and Kaite McQueen; four great grandchildren, Brody and Corbin McQueen, Riley Holland and Khloe McQueen.

Judy is also survived by a brother, Dale Rich, and wife, Betty, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Due to regulations from the Kentucky Governors Office all services will be private for family only.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

