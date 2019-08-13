0 Shares

Judy Carol Thurman age 65 of Edmonton passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at U of L Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Charlie and Hattie Cross Garmon. She was retired from Sumitomo Electric and of the Baptist faith.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 9:30 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband Ronnie Thurman of Edmonton. One daughter Emily Young of Edmonton. A stepson Bobby Thurman of Glasgow. Two grand daughters Kassie Stines and Bailey Thurman. A great grandson Mason Gray.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Billy Joe Young. Four brothers; Harold, Robert, Jimmy and Bobby Garmon. One sister Betty Sue Garmon.