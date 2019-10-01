0 Shares

Judy E. Glass, 74, of Glasgow, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab in Glasgow. Judy was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late Elbert and Myrtle Carter Hurt. She was a former employee of K-Mart and Wal-Mart and was a member of Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Glass and a son, Jimmy Estes.

Survivors include her daughter, Kim Kjelsen (Nils) of Glasgow; 1 grandson, Jared Guthrie (Alyssa) of Evansville, IN; 2 step-grandchildren, Savannah Smith (Bryan) of Edmonton and Shyler Kjelsen of Columbia; 4 great-grandchildren, Axle and Chevelle Smith and Madelyn and Aubrey Guthrie; a brother, Jimmy Carter Hurt (Jane) of Glasgow; brother-in-law, Jimmy Glass (Elsie) of Glasgow; 3 nieces, Tammy Glass Lowe, Holly Hurt Short and Machelle Middleton Kesslar. Special friends also survive, Ed and Connie Dickson and Bobby and Sue Elmore.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:30 PM until 8:00 PM and Thursday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to:

Lick Branch Cemetery

c/o Charles Jolly

2979 Kino Rd.

Glasgow, KY 42141