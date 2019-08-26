0 Shares

Judy Gwendalyn Hagan, 65, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Saturday, August 24th, at her home.

Judy was born in Columbus, IN on February 18, 1954, a daughter of the late Addie (Cleary) and Clifton Hagan.

She is survived by her fiance’, Calvin Taylor, of Whitleyvillle, TN; two daughters, Michelle Wray, of Edmonton, KY; Jerri Hagan, of Tompkinsville, KY; six grandchildren, Bryson and Briley Mayes, Harley, Destiney, and Deseray Hagan and Cheyenne Wheat; three great grandchildren and one on the way.

Judy is also survived by two sisters, JoAnn Bow, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jeanine Hurt, of Edmonton, KY., two brothers, Jerald Hagan, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jackie Hagan, of Summer Shade, KY., aunt, Peggy Rush, of Tompkinsville, KY, and uncle, Charles Cleary, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Hagan and a sister, Janice Bow.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Cremation to follow. Visitation is Tuesday, 10 AM to 2 PM.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.