0 Shares

Judy Higgs Alford, 74, of Brownsville passed away at 6:06 PM Monday May 27, 2019 at her home. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Phelmon Higgs and Cova Souders Higgs.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Higgs and Earlene Drexler; and two brothers, Ted Higgs and Gerald Higgs.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Doyle Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday.