WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

JUDY HIGGS ALFORD

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Judy Higgs Alford, 74, of Brownsville passed away at 6:06 PM Monday May 27, 2019 at her home. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Phelmon Higgs and Cova Souders Higgs.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Higgs and Earlene Drexler; and two brothers, Ted Higgs and Gerald Higgs.

Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Doyle Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday.

Surviving are her husband, David Alford; a son, Steve Alford of Brownsville; a daughter, Melissa Lawrence (Gary) of Brownsville; a sister, Maudie Hardin (Dallas) of Brownsville; two brothers, Eddie Higgs (Hilda) and Johnny Higgs (Linda) both of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Morgan Johnson (Chris) and Logan Lawrence; a great grandchild, Jessalyn Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.