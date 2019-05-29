Judy Higgs Alford, 74, of Brownsville passed away at 6:06 PM Monday May 27, 2019 at her home. The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and member of Red Hill General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Phelmon Higgs and Cova Souders Higgs.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Higgs and Earlene Drexler; and two brothers, Ted Higgs and Gerald Higgs.
Funeral will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Doyle Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday.
Surviving are her husband, David Alford; a son, Steve Alford of Brownsville; a daughter, Melissa Lawrence (Gary) of Brownsville; a sister, Maudie Hardin (Dallas) of Brownsville; two brothers, Eddie Higgs (Hilda) and Johnny Higgs (Linda) both of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Morgan Johnson (Chris) and Logan Lawrence; a great grandchild, Jessalyn Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Please Leave a Reply