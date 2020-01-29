0 Shares

Judy Holmes age 78 of Summer Shade passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of the late Henry and Rose Konicki Kayser. She was a homemaker and of the catholic faith.

A Funeral Mass will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 31st at St Helens Catholic Church in Glasgow with cremation to follow.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Don Holmes.

She is survived by a stepson Edward Holmes of Glasgow. Four brothers. Henry (Phyllis) Kayser of Deer Park, New York. Joseph Kayser of Sheriden, Wyoming. John (Maria) Kayser of Glasgow and James Kayser of Lyndenherst, New York. Also survived by four nephews, three nieces, one great nephew and three great nieces. Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton is in charge of arrangements.

