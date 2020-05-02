0 Shares

Julia “Frances” Whobrey Houchin, age 97, of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Genesis Health Care Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on January 10, 1923 to the late Eldon Whobrey and Mary Commieville. She was married to Rumsey Houchin, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Lee Whobrey.

Frances retired from the United States Postal Service in Brownsville with over 30 years of service, and was a bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Sunoco Distributors. She had been a member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church since January 29, 1939.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Donald Houchin (Lisa) of Bowling Green; two daughters, Donna Rich (Barry) of Bee Spring, and Dorothy Allison (Keith) of Knoxville, TN; six grandchildren, Joey Rich (Kelly), Dana Lindsey (Jonathan) , Erica Simpson (Barrett), Ali Sharpe (Tyler), Spencer Smith (Amanda) and Collin Smith (fiancée Kaitlyn Jackey); nine great-grandchildren, Madison Rich, Jacob Simpson, Hannah Lindsey (fiancé Bailey Board), Kaylee Lindsey, Anna Kate Simpson, Madelyn Simpson, Grey Sharpe, Finn Smith and Nolan Smith .

Expressions of sympathy are welcome in her memory to: Edmonson County Genesis Health Care Center Activities Fund, 813 S. Main St., Brownsville, KY, 42210.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.

– Arrangements by Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel –

