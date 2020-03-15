0 Shares

Julianne Yates Bryant, age 89, of Glasgow died Saturday. She was a homemaker who received a great joy from sewing, reading, and gardening.

She is survived by three children, Robert J “Bob” Bryant and wife Jill of Glasgow, Jill Bryant Stone of Glasgow, and Ann Bryant Harris and husband Jim of Brentwood TN; seven grandchildren, Tyler Bryant, Kenton McCreary Bryant, Joseph Yates Bryant, Conner Dickerson Bryant, Christopher Bryant Biggers, James Truett Harris, and Katherine Allysse Harrison, one sister Kaye Amos of Uno; ten grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Julianne Yates Bryant will be held at 2PM tomorrow at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will held after 11AM tomorrow at the funeral home.

