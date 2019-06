0 Shares

There were several accidents yesterday.

According to this morning’s 911 activity report, there was an accident with injury yesterday around 6:48 a.m. on Nobob Road and Moore Road.

Around 9:34 a.m. there was another accident with injury on the Cumberland Parkway.

Finally, around 12:30 in the afternoon, there was an accident with injury at 2300 New Salem Road.

The East Barren Fire Department, Barren Metcalfe EMS and Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded.