According to this morning’s 911 activity report, there was a fire yesterday around 11:27 a.m. Officials say the fire happened around 174 E. Love Knob Road.

The East Barren Fire Department, Hiseville Fire Department, Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.

There was an accident with injury yesterday just after 7:30 p.m. The accident occurred near Tompkinsville Road and Roy Lee Humes Road.

The Glasgow Police Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.