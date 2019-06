0 Shares

On this morning’s 911 activity report there was an accident with injury yesterday at around 3:30 in the morning on 1066 Arnett Grove Road.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, East Barren Fire Department and Hiseville Fire Department all responded.

And, last night an accident with injury occurred around 5780 Burkesville Road at approximately 7:14.

EMS, East Barren Fire Department and Barren County Sheriff’s Office all responded.