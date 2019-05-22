0 Shares

June Vance Bacon, 86, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of the late James William Vance and Mattie Gertie Smith Vance. Mrs. Bacon was a 1950 graduate of Temple Hill High School. She worked for the Barren County School System for over 42 years as a Cafeteria manger. June enjoyed working so much that during her time with the school system she was also employed by Walmart for almost 16 years. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church

Survivors include her daughter, Glenna Bacon of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe M. Bacon.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Saturday, May 25th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00pm until 7:00pm. And Saturday morning until time for services at the funeral home.