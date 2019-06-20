WCLU

JUSTIN KAIN CLARKSON

Justin Kain Clarkson, 42, of Willisburg, KY died Monday, June 17, 2019 in Somerset, KY.  Justin was the son of Billy Joe Clarkson and the late Lanie Delk Powell.  He was a 1996 graduate of Boyle County High School and was retired from the U. S. Marine Corps.

Justin was U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran having served in Operation Allied Force (Kosovo), Operation Joint Forge (Kosovo), Operation Joint Guardian (Kosovo), and four combat tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Quantico, Virginia.  His personal decorations include Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2), Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (3), Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat “V” , Combat Action Ribbon (Iraq), Iraq Campaign Medal (4 Stars), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (4), Kosovo Campaign Medal (1 Star), Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal (Kosovo), NATO Medal (Kosovo), Certificate of Commendation (4 Individual Award), Unit Commendation (3), Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Certificate of Appreciation (3),  Letter of Appreciation (2), and  Meritorious Mast (3).  He was honorably discharged from service in 2012.

He is survived by his father and step mother, Billy Joe and Marsha Spoon Clarkson of Columbia, KY; a daughter, Kinley Grace Clarkson of Hustonville, KY; brother Cael Clarkson of Bowling Green; sister Racheal Dombrowski (Keith) of Scottsville; step father Jerry Powell of Stanford, KY and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins including a special aunt, Anissa Delk Krick (Nathan) of Hawaii.  He was preceded in death by his mother, Lanie Delk Powell and his grandparents, Amel and Mable Delk, and T.C. and Flossie Clarkson.

Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Sunday, June 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery.  Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and Sunday morning from 8am until time for the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.

