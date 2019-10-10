0 Shares

Karen Lee “Maw” Hellard 73 of Lucas died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after battling cancer. A native of Ohio, she was a homemaker and the owner of Pitstop Market in Lucas. She loved sewing, gardening, camping and travelling. Her greatest love was her family.

She is survived by her companion of 16 years, Charlie Blakley of Lucas; one brother, Doug Franklin and wife Jan of Missouri; three daughters, Kelly Jackson, Becky Russell and Wendy Pedigo and her husband, Bobby all of Lucas; six grandchildren, Andy Devasher and wife Jessica and Noah Devasher all of Lucas, Megan Jackson and husband Nick of Smiths Grove, Dylan Houchens and wife Landyn of Lucas, Breanna Russell of New Hampshire and Brylee Wyatt of Lucas; three great- grandchildren, Easton and Kymber Devasher and Dawson Houchens.

She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Everett Franklin; her mother, Velma Catherine Prim Franklin; one step- brother, Jerry Franklin and a grandson, Samuel Wayne Taylor.

Funeral services for Karen Lee “Maw” Hellard will be held at 12noon Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation after 3PM Tuesday at the funeral home.