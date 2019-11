0 Shares

Kashiben Patel age 89 of Cave City passed away Sunday night at her home. She was born in Borsed, India.

She is survived by four sons-

Harshadbhai Patel of Cave City

Ramanbhai Patel of Ohio

Ravajibhai Patel of Rockford, IL

Arvindbhai Patel of New Jersey

Visitation will be 10am Thursday, Nov. 7 with the funeral at 11am at the Sego Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.

