Mrs. Katherine (Huddleston) Parrish of Columbia, Kentucky, formerly of the Howards Bottom Community in Cumberland County, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, Kentucky, having attained the age of 93 years, 2 months, and 14 days. She was born in Mineral Wells, Texas on Monday, April 12, 1926, the daughter of Will and Ruby (Sears) Huddleston. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Parrish Chapel United Methodist Church, an employee of Bob Evans Manufacturing and Office Manager at Cumberland Valley Manor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Perry Parrish, whom she married Friday, June 17, 1955, son, Gregory Bruce Parrish, siblings, Herman Huddleston, Mollie Kasten, Bill Huddleston, Jr., Tommy Huddleston, Betty Jean Huddleston, Roy Huddleston, Mayme Duncan, and Lorene Moore.

She is survived by her son, Perry Parrish (and Penny Long) of Columbia, Kentucky, grandchildren, Tyler Parrish, Ashley Parrish, Rachel Parrish, Charlotte Barrett-Weber, special granddaughter, Kaylee Long, great-grandson, Titus Barrett-Weber, and special friends, Cathy Shelton of Columbia, Kentucky, and Virginia Cummings of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, until the funeral hour on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions appreciated to the charity of your choice. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements