0 Shares

Kathleen Dubree Cary, age 89 of Rock Hill, South Carolina formerly of Marrowbone, KY passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC. Kathleen was born on April 21, 1930 in Metcalfe County, KY to the late William Trancel Dubree and Lula May Cloyd Dubree. Kathleen was retired from the Cumberland County Board of Education, having worked in the cafeteria at Marrowbone Elementary School and Cumberland County Middle School. She was a member of Waterview Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Cary, one sister, Lois Dubree Johnson, two brothers, Bill Dubree and Ronald Dubree, and one sister-in-law, Inez Cary Williams.

Survivors Include:

One Son- Gary D. Cary(Sue) of High Springs, FL

Two Daughters- Rhonda Huskins(Chuck) of Rock Hill, SC and Stacy Warnecke(Jeff) of Frankfort, KY

Five Grandchildren- Jessica Cary of Brooklyn, NY, Amy Brown(Matt) of Hartsville, TN, Ryan Emerson(Misty) of High Springs, FL, Crystal Carper(Matt) of Rock Hill, SC, and Kara Magny(Phenes) of High Springs, FL

8 Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral Service:

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Marrowbone Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Saturday, Feb. 22nd from 12:30 P.M. until the service time at 2 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home.

Related