Kathleen Garrett Johnson, 81, of Glasgow, KY passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her daughters home.

Kathleen was born in Barren County, KY on June 19, 1938, a daughter of the late Sarah E. (Atkinson) and Leo Preston Garrett.

She was married to Joe Paul Johnson, who preceded her in death on January 4, 1975.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, Carrol and Harold Garrett.

She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, and had previously worked at Garrett’s Grocery and at Sally’s Beauty Supply.

Her survivors include a daughter, Sherry Wheeler, and husband, Tim, of Fountain Run, KY; a son, Greg Johnson, and wife, Torrie, of Fountain Run, KY; brother, David Garrett and wife, Evelyn, of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Brant Wheeler, Sarah Wheeler, and fiancée, Kasey Ransom, Joe Paul Johnson, and companion, Maddie, and Katie Gray, and husband, Matthew; great grandson, Corbin Johnson; and sister-in-law, Wilma Garrett, of Glasgow, KY.

Due to regulations from Governor Andy Beshear all services are private

