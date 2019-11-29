0 Shares

Kathleen Gibson Savage age 92 of Glasgow passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. She was the daughter of the late William Kelly And Eula Garmon Gibson. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She is survived by two daughters. Betty (Jeff) Herbert of Glasgow and Sue (Karl) Schmidt of Edmonton. Five grandchildren. Mike (Robin) Garrett of Georgetown. Jamie (David) Howard of Edmonton. Angela Reece Parker of Glasgow. Andrew (Lindsay) Reece of Glasgow and Henry (Mia) Herbert of Bowling Green. One sister Ruth Shive of Edmonton and one brother Leon Gibson of Edmonton. Six great grandchildren and 7 Great Great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Kathleen Gibson Savage will be held 1:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.

