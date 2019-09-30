0 Shares

Kathy Leneta “Neta” Johnson, 64, of the Hermitage Springs Community of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Monday, September 30th, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Neta was born in Tompkinsville, KY, on January 14, 1955, a daughter of the late Daisy (Browning) and Harris Johnson.

Neta is survived by a son, JJ Brent Turner, of Moss, TN; and a sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Larry Comer, of Hermitage Springs, TN.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Browing Cemetery, at 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Yokley Trible Funeral Home.