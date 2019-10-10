0 Shares

Katrina Riley, age 53 of Glasgow passed away on October 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, AR. The Baton Rouge, LA native was born on March 15, 1966 to the late Darrell and Linda Gibbens Crane.

Katrina was a seamstress and a member of Open Door Outreach Church.

She leaves to honor her memory, two sons, Chris Minor (Dana) of Horse Cave, Michael Minor (Cynthia) of Little Rock, AR; three brothers, Kenny Crane (Debora) of Atlanta, GA, Chad Crane (Ronni) of Coon Rapids, MN and Corey Crane (Lori) of Glasgow; one sister, Nikki Lane (Clyde) of Glasgow; three grandchildren, Marshal Minor, Cayle Minor and Daniel Minor. Katrina was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Crane.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

2:00 PM, Sunday, October 13, 2019

Evergreen Cemetery