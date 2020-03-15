0 Shares

Kay Coombs, age 78 of Horse Cave, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a native of Horse Cave and a member of the Horse Cave United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Caverna High School and Western Kentucky University. She was a retired teacher, having taught at many schools in Kentucky and Florida, and an avid reader, writer and animal lover. Mrs. Coombs was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles “Chuck” Shuster and Marie Hughes Shuster.

She is survived by her husband, John Coombs; one daughter, Meredith Sparks of Vine Grove; one son Jonathan Coombs of South Carolina; one step-daughter, Terry Lynn Overbee (Mike), of Lexington; one grandson, Beckham Coombs; two step-grandsons, Sam Overbee and Jake Overbee; two sisters, Mary Louise Cherry (Jerry) of Horse Cave and Pat Shuster Orwick of Indiana; one nephew, Graham Cherry (Sierra); two nieces, Holly Taylor (Chris), Amy Antle (Garrett); one aunt, Doris Barnes; two sisters-in-law, Linda McFarland (Bob) and Mary Francis Head (Ralph).

Funeral Services will be private. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.

