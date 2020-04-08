0 Shares

Keith Kilmon, 63, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 7th, at his home.

Keith was born in Indiana, on October 10, 1956, a son of Nina (Short) Anderson and the late Herman Kilmon.

He worked Maintenance at Tompkinsville Arms Apartments. He graduated from Tompkinsville High School in 1974.

Keith is survived by a daughter, Sarah Birdwell, of Tompkinsville, KY; mother, Nina Short Anderson, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Zander and Mason Birdwell.

Keith is also survived by three sisters, Patricia Blythe (Jim), of Tompkinsville, KY; Judy Wiley (David), of Tompkinsville, KY ; Shelia Eaton (Chris), of Glasgow, KY; two brothers, James Kilmon (Betty), of Franklin, KY; Jerry Kilmon (Katy), of Clayton, IN.

He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Kilmon; three brothers, Mickey, David Dewayne and Verbon “Mann” Kilmon; and three sisters, Gladys Hunter, Cledith Jackson and OJean Hunter.

Due to current situations all services will be private.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

