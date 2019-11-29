0 Shares

Kenneth Dale Chism, age 66, of Glasgow, KY, died Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. The son of the late Ernest Chism Jr. and Daisy Lois (Smith) Chism, he was born in Glasgow on January 6, 1953. He worked at RR Donnelley and previously helped his wife run the Bel-Air restaurant in Edmonton. Kenny loved to cook and was a handyman who was known to be able to repair anything. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Chism.

He is survived by one daughter, Amie Craddock (Ivan), Glasgow; one son, Chris Chism (Stephanie), Glasgow; one sister, Merl Ritter (Rick Stahl), Glasgow; one niece, Casey Bilbrey (BJ), Edmonton,; four grandchildren, Jack Trivett , Tompkinsville, Briana Perkins, Glasgow, Chloe Chism, Glasgow, Tucker Chism, Glasgow; two great nieces Erin Bilbrey, Edmonton, Hadley Bilbrey, Edmonton

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 1st at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, 10 AM until time for services.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 1st at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

